CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil, bullion prices

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures rose on Tuesday, steered by higher oil and bullion prices, while fresh coronavirus-led lockdowns across Europe worried investors about its economic damage.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures gained 1.89% and 1.91%, respectively, after it emerged that the OPEC+ group is studying a possible production cut in February, according to a document.

Spot gold .XAU= gained 0.21% on a weaker dollar.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's producer prices and raw materials prices for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.54% higher at 17,528.23 on Monday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 rose 0.03%. .N

Eight Canadian politicians resigned or were demoted on Monday after travelling internationally over the Christmas holidays despite urgings from government officials to avoid non-essential trips during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marathon Gold Corp MOZ.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25

Canacol Energy CNE.TO: JP Morgan cuts target price to C$6 from C$7

First Quantum Minerals FM.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$31 from C$26

Gold futures GCc2: $1,952.4; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $48.53; +1.91% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $52.05; +1.89% O/R

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 56.6; Prior 57.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Dec: Expected 65.7; Prior 65.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 48.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 65.1

($1= C$1.27)

