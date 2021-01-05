US Markets
FM

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil, bullion prices

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canadian stock futures rose on Tuesday, steered by higher oil and bullion prices, while fresh coronavirus-led lockdowns across Europe worried investors about its economic damage.

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures rose on Tuesday, steered by higher oil and bullion prices, while fresh coronavirus-led lockdowns across Europe worried investors about its economic damage.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures gained 1.89% and 1.91%, respectively, after it emerged that the OPEC+ group is studying a possible production cut in February, according to a document.

Spot gold .XAU= gained 0.21% on a weaker dollar.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's producer prices and raw materials prices for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.54% higher at 17,528.23 on Monday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 rose 0.03%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Eight Canadian politicians resigned or were demoted on Monday after travelling internationally over the Christmas holidays despite urgings from government officials to avoid non-essential trips during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Marathon Gold Corp MOZ.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25

Canacol Energy CNE.TO: JP Morgan cuts target price to C$6 from C$7

First Quantum Minerals FM.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$31 from C$26

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,952.4; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $48.53; +1.91% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $52.05; +1.89% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 56.6; Prior 57.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Dec: Expected 65.7; Prior 65.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 48.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 65.1

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular