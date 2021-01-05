CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil, bullion prices
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures rose on Tuesday, steered by higher oil and bullion prices, while fresh coronavirus-led lockdowns across Europe worried investors about its economic damage.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures gained 1.89% and 1.91%, respectively, after it emerged that the OPEC+ group is studying a possible production cut in February, according to a document.
Spot gold .XAU= gained 0.21% on a weaker dollar.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Data on Canada's producer prices and raw materials prices for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.54% higher at 17,528.23 on Monday. .TO
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 rose 0.03%. .N
Eight Canadian politicians resigned or were demoted on Monday after travelling internationally over the Christmas holidays despite urgings from government officials to avoid non-essential trips during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marathon Gold Corp MOZ.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25
Canacol Energy CNE.TO: JP Morgan cuts target price to C$6 from C$7
First Quantum Minerals FM.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$31 from C$26
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,952.4; +0.3% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $48.53; +1.91% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $52.05; +1.89% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 56.6; Prior 57.5
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Dec: Expected 65.7; Prior 65.4
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 48.4
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 65.1
($1= C$1.27)
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
