CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher metal prices; BoC decision on tap

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's resources-heavy main stock index treaded higher on Wednesday as most metal prices gained, while investors awaited cues from more U.S. data and the Bank of Canada's (BoC) verdict on monetary policy later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT), mirroring gains in their U.S. counterparts. .N

The BoC is expected to keep rates on hold at a 22-year high of 5% after growth contracted in the third quarter and is seen slumping next year.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found analysts see less upside for the Canadian dollar than anticipated over the coming year as recent data showing a slowdown in the domestic economy brings forward the expected start of BoC interest rate cuts.

On Wednesday, eyes would be on more U.S. employment data, with the November ADP National Employment figures due at 8:15 a.m. ET, leading up to the more comprehensive November nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

Prices of most base metals gained on a money supply boost in China and hopes of a rate cut in the United States, following poor jobs data in that country, while gold prices were also higher. GOL/MET/L

On the downside, crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended the previous session lower, weighed down by declining commodity-linked stocks.

The benchmark Canadian index comes off a stellar November amid growing hopes that global central banks are most likely done with interest rate hikes.

Among individual stocks, Suncor EnergySU.TO forecast higher production for 2024 compared with 2023.

Brokerage Wedbush downgraded e-commerce firm Shopify's SHOP.TO rating to "neutral" from "outperform".

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,028.8; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.56; -1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $76.4; -1.0% O/R

($1= C$1.3572)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru;Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.