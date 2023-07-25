CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher metal prices after China's policy support bid

July 25 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's resource-heavy main stock index climbed on Tuesday as metal prices gained following China's pledge to step up policy support for its economy, while investors looked forward to more earnings this week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 6:56 a.m. ET (1056 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts were mixed. .N

Prices of most base metals rallied after China's top leaders said on Monday they would step up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks. MET/L

Prices of gold XAU= rose on hopes that economic stimulus from top bullion buyer China could shore up demand, while crude prices held steady. GOL/O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed at its 11-week high on Monday, lifted by gains in energy stocks.

Canadian earnings season would pick up pace this week, with railroad operator Canadian National Railway CNR.TO, telecom firm Rogers Communications RClb.TO and mining firm Teck Resources TECKb.TO among the major companies reporting quarterly results during the period.

In the United States, technology heavyweights Alphabet GOOGL.O and Microsoft MSFT.O would report their quarterly results later in the day.

Brokerage RBC downgraded exchange operator TMX Group X.TO to "sector perform" from "outperform".

CIBC downgraded TC Energy TRP.TO to "neutral" from "outperformer".

Also on the radar would be interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan later this week.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday would release minutes from its July policy meeting where it had hiked its lending rate by an expected 25 basis points.

