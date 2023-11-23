News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher metal prices

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 23, 2023 — 06:48 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Thursday, supported by a rise in gold prices, while a fall in crude kept gains in check.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 6:43 a.m. ET (11:43 GMT).

Materials stocks are expected to see a rise on higher gold prices after a weaker U.S. dollar and lower Treasury yields buoyed demand for bullion. GOL/

Copper prices are also on the rise, as a softer dollar supported demand . MET/L

On the contrary, energy shares are expected to slip following an over 1% decline in oil prices, extending losses from the previous session, after OPEC+ postponed a meeting. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 3.99 points at 20,113.96 on Wednesday on rising expectations that interest rates have peaked. .TO

The U.S. market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:43 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,994.8; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.24; -1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.06; -1.1% O/R

($1= C$1.3678)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
