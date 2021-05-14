CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher gold prices

May 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as gold prices gained on a weaker U.S. dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.48% at $1,835.24 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.61% to $1,835.2. GOL/

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's manufacturing sales and wholesale trade data for March is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.15% higher at 19,135.81 on Thursday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.46% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had gained 0.62%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.02%. .N

U.S. railway operator Kansas City Southern KSU.N said that it had accepted Canadian National Railway Co's CNR.TO $33.6 billion acquisition offer, upending a $29 billion deal with its competitor Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO.

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, ACB.N said it would move its U.S. stock listing to the Nasdaq due to the exchange's "cost-effectiveness," following similar moves by rivals last year.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said if the buoyant Canadian dollar continues to rise it could create headwinds for exports and business investment as well as affecting monetary policy.

Home Capital Group HCG.TO: BMO raises target price to C$40 from C$36

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO: MKM Partners cuts target price to C$6 from C$9

Gold futures GCc2: $1,835.2; +0.61% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $64.53; +1.11% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.81; +1.13% O/R

0830 Import prices mm for Apr: Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.2%

0830 Export prices mm for Apr: Expected 0.6%; Prior 2.1%

0830 Import prices yy for Apr: Prior 6.9%

0830 Retail sales mm for Apr: Expected 1.0%; Prior 9.8%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Apr: Expected 0.7%; Prior 8.4%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Apr: Prior 8.2%

0830 Retail control for Apr: Expected -0.2%; Prior 6.9%

0830 Retail sales YoY for Apr: Prior 27.72%

0915 Industrial production mm for Apr: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.4%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Apr: Expected 75.0%; Prior 74.4%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Apr: Expected 0.4%; Prior 2.7%

0915 Industrial production YoY for Apr : Prior 1.02%

1000 Business inventories mm for Mar: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.5%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Mar: Prior 0.6%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for May: Expected 90.4; Prior 88.3

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for May: Expected 99.6; Prior 97.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for May: Expected 85.0; Prior 82.7

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for May: Prior 3.4%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for May: Prior 2.7%

