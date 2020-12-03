CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher gold prices

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, supported by a rise in gold prices as the dollar slipped and optimism grew over a fresh U.S. stimulus package.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The yellow metal GCc2 gained 0.7% to $1,840.7 per ounce. GOL/

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 0.6% at $47.98 a barrel while U.S. oil CLc1 fell 0.6% to $45 even as two OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Thursday the group was leaning towards an oil cuts rollover with a gradual increase in output over the coming months. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.35% higher at 17,358.21 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 11 points, or 0.04% at 7:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.25 points, or 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 26.75 points, or 0.21%. .N

Canadian health authorities should soon complete their regulatory review of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine candidate, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Wednesday.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter profit on lower bad loan provisions.

Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$21 from C$22

National Bank of Canada NA.TO: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 775,000; Prior 778,000

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 5.915 mln; Prior 6.071 mln

0945 Markit Comp Final PMI for Nov: Prior 57.9

0945 Markit Service PMI Final for Nov: Prior 57.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Nov: Expected 56.0; Prior 56.6

($1= C$1.29)

