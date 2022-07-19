CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher gold prices

July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy stock benchmark was set to extend its advance on Tuesday as an easing dollar helped lift gold prices, though losses in oil capped gains in index futures.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices softened after soaring by more than $5 barrel in the previous session on expectations that U.S. crude inventories may have risen last week. O/R

A slump in oil and metal prices has hit the resource-heavy benchmark index this month, with the S&P/TSX down 1.4% in July following a more than 5% drop in energy and material stocks so far this month.

Canada's S&P/TSX index outperformed its European and U.S. market peers at the start of the year but as commodity prices lose steam Europe's STOXX 600 and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 look set for positive gains this month.

A surge in commodity stocks helped by a weakness in the dollar and a global upbeat mood lifted the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE 1.1% higher to 18,595.62 on Monday. .TO

Financial stocks, which make up nearly 31% of the index's market capitalization, have also been hit this month after the Bank of Canada's jumbo 100-basis-point rate hike raised fears about mortgage segment's growth.

Investors awaited June consumer prices data due Wednesday with analysts surveyed by Reuters estimating that inflation in Canada would hit a four-decade high of 8.3%.

Meanwhile, U.S. futures rose as investors eyed another round of earnings. Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 210 points, or 0.68% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 32.25 points, or 0.84%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 102.25 points, or 0.86%. .N

