CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher gold prices

June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy main stock index was set to open firmer on Wednesday, supported by higher gold prices, with investors awaiting an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices were lifted from near one-month lows by weaker Treasury yields, ahead of a potentially aggressive interest rate hike from the Fed as it seeks to combat inflation amid mounting fears of an impending recession. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.98% lower at 19,548.51 on Wednesday, its lowest closing level since May 2021. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 95 points, or 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17.5 points, or 0.47% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 67.5 points, or 0.6%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Manulife Financial's MFC.TO Asia unit is on track to account for half of the Canadian insurer's core earnings by 2025 despite economic slowdowns and impact of COVID-19 to its key markets, the newly appointed regional chief executive told Reuters.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Advantage Energy Ltd AAV.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$14 from C$11

Freehold Royalties Ltd FRU.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Guru Organic Energy Corp GURU.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1822.8; +0.9% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $117.38; -1.26% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $119.8; -1.13% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Jun: Expected 3; Prior -11.6

0830 Import prices mm for May: Expected 1.1%; Prior 0%

0830 Export prices mm for May: Expected 1.3%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Import prices yy for May: Prior 12%

0830 Retail sales mm for May: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.9%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for May: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for May: Prior 1%

0830 Retail control for May: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1%

0830 Retail sales YoY for May: Prior 8.19%

1000 Business inventories mm for Apr: Expected 1.2%; Prior 2%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Apr: Prior 1.7%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Jun: Expected 68; Prior 69

1400 Fed funds target rate for 15 Jun: Expected 1.375%; Prior 0.875%

1400 Fed interest on excess reserves for 15 Jun: Prior 0.9%

1400 FFR projection-current for Q2: Prior 1.9%

1400 FFR projection-1st year for Q2: Prior 2.8%

1400 FFR projection-2nd year for Q2: Prior 2.8%

1400 FFR projection-longer for Q2: Prior 2.4%

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Jun: Expected 3; Prior -11.6

0830 Import prices mm for May: Expected 1.1%; Prior 0%

0830 Export prices mm for May: Expected 1.3%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Import prices yy for May: Prior 12%

0830 Retail sales mm for May: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.9%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for May: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for May: Prior 1%

0830 Retail control for May: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1%

0830 Retail sales YoY for May: Prior 8.19%

1000 Business inventories mm for Apr: Expected 1.2%; Prior 2%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Apr: Prior 1.7%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Jun: Expected 68; Prior 69

1400 Fed funds target rate for 15 Jun: Expected 1.375%; Prior 0.875%

1400 Fed interest on excess reserves for 15 Jun: Prior 0.9%

1400 FFR projection-current for Q2: Prior 1.9%

1400 FFR projection-1st year for Q2: Prior 2.8%

1400 FFR projection-2nd year for Q2: Prior 2.8%

1400 FFR projection-longer for Q2: Prior 2.4%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.