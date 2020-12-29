US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher crude prices, U.S. stimulus

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, after a long holiday weekend, steered by strength in crude prices and the approval of a larger U.S. coronavirus aid package in the United States.

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, after a long holiday weekend, steered by strength in crude prices and the approval of a larger U.S. coronavirus aid package in the United States.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures rose about 1.3% on hopes of rising fuel demand amid U.S. stimulus approval and with a final Brexit deal set to stabilize trade between Europe and the UK.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives on Monday had voted to meet President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 coronavirus aid checks for Americans shifts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.17% higher at 17,623.88 on Friday in a shortened trading session.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.4%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1880.7; +0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $48.24; +1.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $51.51; +1.29% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Oct: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.3%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Oct: Prior 1.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Oct: Expected 6.9%; Prior 6.6%

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Dec: Prior -2.6

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Dec: Prior -0.7

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular