CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher crude prices, U.S. stimulus
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, after a long holiday weekend, steered by strength in crude prices and the approval of a larger U.S. coronavirus aid package in the United States.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures rose about 1.3% on hopes of rising fuel demand amid U.S. stimulus approval and with a final Brexit deal set to stabilize trade between Europe and the UK.
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives on Monday had voted to meet President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 coronavirus aid checks for Americans shifts.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.17% higher at 17,623.88 on Friday in a shortened trading session.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.4%.
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1880.7; +0.15% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $48.24; +1.3% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $51.51; +1.29% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Oct: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.3%
0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Oct: Prior 1.2%
0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Oct: Expected 6.9%; Prior 6.6%
1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Dec: Prior -2.6
1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Dec: Prior -0.7
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report .TO
Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA
Canadian markets directory CANADA
($1= C$1.28)
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut