CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher crude prices, U.S. stimulus

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, after a long holiday weekend, steered by strength in crude prices and the approval of a larger U.S. coronavirus aid package in the United States.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures rose about 1.3% on hopes of rising fuel demand amid U.S. stimulus approval and with a final Brexit deal set to stabilize trade between Europe and the UK.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives on Monday had voted to meet President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 coronavirus aid checks for Americans shifts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.17% higher at 17,623.88 on Friday in a shortened trading session.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.4%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1880.7; +0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $48.24; +1.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $51.51; +1.29% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Oct: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.3%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Oct: Prior 1.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Oct: Expected 6.9%; Prior 6.6%

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Dec: Prior -2.6

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Dec: Prior -0.7

($1= C$1.28)

