CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher crude prices ahead of major c.banks rate meetings

July 24 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's resources-heavy stock index rose on Monday as oil prices gained, while investors looked forward to an earnings-heavy week and interest rate decisions from major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 6:47 a.m. ET (1047 GMT), mirroring gains in their U.S. counterparts. .N

The focus would remain on the U.S. Fed, European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, which will be announcing their respective interest rate decisions later in the week.

Oil prices were steady on Monday as traders expected more rate hikes from U.S. and European central banks, but tightening supply and hopes for Chinese stimulus helped gains. O/R

Gold prices held steady, but copper prices slid on concerns over tepid demand in top consumer China and increasing supplies, with investors also anxiously awaiting more stimulus from Beijing to revive industrial demand. GOL/MET/L

Canadian earnings season will pick up pace this week, with railroad operator Canadian National Railway CNR.TO, telecoms major Rogers Communications RClb.TO and mining firm Teck Resources TECKb.TO being some of the major companies reporting their quarterly results.

Over in the United States, technology majors Microsoft MSFT.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Meta Platforms META.O will be some of the major companies reporting this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE posted its second straight week of gains last week and closed at its highest level in over two months on Friday.

Among individual stocks, brokerage Moffettnathanson upgraded rating on e-commerce company Shopify SHOP.TO to "outperform" from "market perform".

Canaccord Genuity raised its price targets on several Canadian banks, including National Bank of Canada NA.TO, Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO, citing positive U.S. banks earnings last week.

COMMODITIES AT 6:47 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,966.5; -0.01% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $77.73; +0.9%% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.72; +0.8% O/R

($1 = 1.3197 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.