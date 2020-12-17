CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices, U.S. stimulus hopes

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, tracking gains in oil and bullion prices, while hopes of more stimulus in the United States further lifted sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.29%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures increased 0.36%, hitting a nine-month high after government data showed a fall in U.S. stockpiles last week.

Spot gold .XAU= rose as much as 1% on a weaker dollar and the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to keep a check on interest rates and pump more cash into the economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.35% higher at 17,567.44 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.41% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.46%.

Transport Canada is set to announce approval of design changes to Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX, in a first step toward bringing the aircraft back to the country's skies after a near two-year flight ban, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Athabasca Oil Corp ATH.TO: RBC raises rating to "sector perform" from "underperform"

Cameco Corp CCO.TO: RBC cuts rating to "underperform" from "sector perform"

Premier Gold Mines Ltd PG.TO: Scotiabank cuts to "tender" from "sector outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1876.6; +1.06% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $47.99; +0.36% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $51.23; +0.29% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Nov: Expected 1.550 mln; Prior 1.544 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Nov: Prior -0.1%

0830 Housing starts number for Nov: Expected 1.530 mln; Prior 1.530 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Nov: Prior 4.9%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 800,000; Prior 853,000

0830 Jobless claim 4-week average : Prior 776,000

0830 Continues jobless claim : Expected 5.598 mln; Prior 5.757 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Dec: Expected 20.0; Prior 26.3

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Dec: Prior 44.30

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Dec: Prior 25.50

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Dec: Prior 27.20

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Dec: Prior 38.90

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Dec: Prior 37.90

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Dec: Prior 20

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Dec: Prior 11

($1= C$1.27)

