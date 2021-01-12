CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in crude and bullion prices, while concerns about surging coronavirus cases across the globe capped further gains.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures both gained 1.4%, hitting an 11-month high, on tighter supply and hopes of a drop in U.S. stockpile.

While Spot gold .XAU= gained 0.81%, bouncing off a one-month low touched in the last session.

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million on Monday, according to Reuters tally.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.55% lower at 17,942.95 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.29%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Finning International Inc FTT.TO: RBC initiates coverage with "outperform" rating

Toromont Industries Ltd TIH.TO: RBC initiates coverage with "outperform" rating

WSP Global Inc WSP.TO: RBC raises target price to C$137 from C$123

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1861; +0.55% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.98; +1.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $56.52; +1.5% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Nov: Prior 6.652 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.