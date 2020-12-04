CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices jumped after key producers agreed to continue the bulk of existing supply curbs while gold gained on hopes for a fresh U.S. stimulus package.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Brent Crude LCOc1 gained 1.3% at $49.33 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate CLc1 added 1.3% at $46.21. Gold futures GCc2 rose 0.3% to $1,843.O/RGOL/

Canada's employment data for November and trade balance data for October are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.23% higher at 17,398.02 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 108 points, or 0.36% at 7:06 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.5 points, or 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 47.25 points, or 0.38%. .N

The Bank of Canada will not increase its asset-purchase programme anytime soon, and the country's gross domestic product should reach pre-COVID-19 levels within two years, economists in a Reuters poll predicted.

The economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in Canada has been deeper than expected and the government must be agile to ensure it can respond to gaps in supports should any emerge, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

Dollarama Inc DOL.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$50 from C$46

Mullen Group Ltd MTL.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Nov: Expected 469,000; Prior 638,000

0830 Private payrolls for Nov: Expected 589,000; Prior 906,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Nov: Expected 6.8%; Prior 6.9%

0830 Average earnings yy for Nov: Expected 4.3%; Prior 4.5%

0830 International trade for Oct: Expected -$64.8 bln; Prior -$63.9 bln

1000 Factory orders mm for Oct: Expected 0.8%; Prior 1.1%

