CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's resources-heavy main stock index were marginally higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices rose while gains in base metal prices posed an upside.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:12 a.m. ET (1212 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts fell. .N

Crude oil prices rose amid jitters over global trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following attacks on ships by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces in the Red Sea. O/R

Prices of most base metals were on the rise, while gold remained mostly flat. GOL/MET/L

Energy and materials companies combined make up just over 30% of the benchmark Canadian stock index, as per LSEG data.

The release of monetary policy deliberations from the Bank of Canada's last meeting - where the central bank had held its rates steady - is due later in the day and would be on investor radar.

The market is also awaiting data sets on Canada's October Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and retail sales due later in the week.

Across the border, the United States' December consumer confidence figure, a final estimate of third-quarter GDP and November Personal Consumption Expenditure index (PCE) - the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, would be awaited during the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE touched its highest level since June 2022 in the previous session, with financial stocks leading gains.

Among individual stocks to look out for, brokerage National Bank of Canada upgraded both Bank of Montreal BMO.TO and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO to "outperform" from "sector perform".

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on fintech company Nuvei Corp NVEI.TO with an "overweight" rating.

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,037.7; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $74.92; +1.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.15; +1.2% O/R

($1= C$1.3339)

