CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index climbed on Monday, tracking the strength in commodity prices after a sharp selloff last week that was sparked by hawkish commentary from major central banks.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 6:25 a.m. ET (1125 GMT), mirroring gains in their U.S. counterparts. .N

Gold prices also ticked up against a weaker dollar, while oil prices edged higher as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession. GOL/O/R

The previous week saw recession fears mount as major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, said they would keep hiking interest rates further.

The hawkish comments dashed expectations of a softer monetary stance, with hopes of a so-called 'Santa rally' heading into the year-end fading away.

The benchmark Canadian index fell 2.5% last week – staying in the red for the second straight week – to close at its lowest in over a month on Friday.

On the docket, Canadian producer prices data for the month of November will come in before markets open.

Among single stocks to look out for, Raymond James initiated coverage of banker Versabank VBNK.TO with an "outperform" rating.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO had brokerages buzzing, with several Credit Suisse ("outperform"), National Bank of Canada ("sector perform"), TD Securities ("buy") and CIBC ("neutral") among those starting coverage of the stock.

Deutsche Bank cut exchange operator TMX Group X.TO to "hold" from "buy". ($1 = 1.3651 Canadian dollars)

