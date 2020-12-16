CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher bullion; inflation data in focus

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by gains in gold prices, while investors awaited inflation data due later in the day.

Spot gold .XAU= gained 0.15%, hitting a one-week high, on hopes for further U.S. stimulus and expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep a check on interest rates.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's inflation (CPI) data for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.62% higher at 17,494.63 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.26%.

Canadian pot producer Aphria APHA.TO, APHA.O and rival Tilray Inc TLRY.O have agreed to combine their operations, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Empire Company EMPa.TO: ATB Capital Markets initiates with "outperform" rating and price target of C$44

Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO: CIBC starts with "outperform" rating; price target C$10.75

Yangarra Resources Ltd YGR.TO: CIBC raises to "neutral" from "underperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1865.4; +0.66% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $47.65; +0.08% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $50.77; +0.02% O/R

Data for United States' retail sales and Purchasing Managers Index is due at 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. ET

($1= C$1.28)

