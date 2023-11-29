CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on growing rate cut bets, higher oil prices

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's resources-heavy main stock index rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in their U.S. counterparts on growing hopes of interest rate cuts next year, with higher crude oil prices giving a further uplift.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:22 a.m. ET (1222 GMT). Wall Street futures advanced as investors remained optimistic about an interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve next year and multi-month lows in U.S. Treasury yields that boosted sentiment. .N

On the commodities front, oil prices rose over 1% as investors turned their attention to an OPEC+ meeting that will decide on output policy, while supply disruption caused by a storm in the Black Sea and lower U.S. inventories drove buying. O/R

Both copper and gold prices edged lower on a firm U.S. dollar. MET/LGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended higher in the previous session, lifted by gains in resources shares.

The benchmark Canadian index is eyeing its best November performance since 2020 as sentiment rose on hopes that the global interest rates might have peaked.

Looking ahead, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report in the United States - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - due Thursday will be crucial in assessing the global economic scenario.

Domestic economic data scheduled for later in the week - the third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) report and November employment numbers would also be on the investor watchlist.

Among individual stocks, EnbridgeENB.TO forecast higher 2024 core earnings as the pipeline operator bets on higher demand to lift volumes transported across its network.

Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS.TO has asked an advocacy group to end a campaign demanding the Canadian lender divest from Israel-based weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems ESLT.TA, according to an e-mail seen by Reuters.

COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,050.7; flat GOL/

US crude CLc1: $77.76; +1.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83; +1.6% O/R

($1= C$1.357)

