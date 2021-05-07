CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on gold boost ahead of jobs data

May 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday as gold prices rose, while investors awaited a reading on employment data to gauge the pace of economic recovery in the country.

Gold futures GCc2 gained 0.25% to $1,820 per ounce at 07:00am ET. Gold prices eye best week in six months, boosted by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields. GOL/

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.41% at 7:03 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's unemployment rate for the month of April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% lower at 19,290.98 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.27%, at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 0.33%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO swung to a first-quarter profit from the previous three-month period, as global crude recovered on the back of easing COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine rollouts.

Air Canada AC.TO reported its fifth straight quarterly loss despite securing a C$5.9 billion ($4.84 bln) government aid package, as rising coronavirus infections in parts of the world and travel restrictions limited traffic.

`ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp WPM.TO: Berenberg raises target price to $49 from $47

AutoCanada Inc ACQ.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$55 from C$46

Imperial Oil Limited IMO.TO: RBC raises target price to C$39 from C$35

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,820; +0.25% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $64.83; +0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.24; +0.22% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Apr : Expected 978,000; Prior 916,000

0830 Private payrolls for Apr : Expected 893,000; Prior 780,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Apr : Expected 55,000; Prior 53,000

0830 Government payrolls for Apr : Prior 136,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Apr : Expected 0.058; Prior 6.0%

0830 Average earnings mm for Apr : Expected 0; Prior -0.1%

0830 Average earnings yy for Apr : Expected -0.004; Prior 4.2%

0830 Average workweek hours for Apr : Expected 34.9 hrs; Prior 34.9 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Apr : Prior 61.5%

0830 U6 underemployment for Apr : Prior 10.7%

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Mar : Expected 0.014; Prior 1.4%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Mar : Expected 0.01; Prior -0.8%

1500 Consumer credit for Mar : Expected 20.00 bln; Prior 27.58 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.22)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.