CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on gold boost ahead of jobs data
May 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday as gold prices rose, while investors awaited a reading on employment data to gauge the pace of economic recovery in the country.
Gold futures GCc2 gained 0.25% to $1,820 per ounce at 07:00am ET. Gold prices eye best week in six months, boosted by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields. GOL/
June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.41% at 7:03 a.m. ET.
Data for Canada's unemployment rate for the month of April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% lower at 19,290.98 on Thursday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.27%, at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 0.33%. .N
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO swung to a first-quarter profit from the previous three-month period, as global crude recovered on the back of easing COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine rollouts.
Air Canada AC.TO reported its fifth straight quarterly loss despite securing a C$5.9 billion ($4.84 bln) government aid package, as rising coronavirus infections in parts of the world and travel restrictions limited traffic.
`ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp WPM.TO: Berenberg raises target price to $49 from $47
AutoCanada Inc ACQ.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$55 from C$46
Imperial Oil Limited IMO.TO: RBC raises target price to C$39 from C$35
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,820; +0.25% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $64.83; +0.2% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $68.24; +0.22% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for Apr : Expected 978,000; Prior 916,000
0830 Private payrolls for Apr : Expected 893,000; Prior 780,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Apr : Expected 55,000; Prior 53,000
0830 Government payrolls for Apr : Prior 136,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Apr : Expected 0.058; Prior 6.0%
0830 Average earnings mm for Apr : Expected 0; Prior -0.1%
0830 Average earnings yy for Apr : Expected -0.004; Prior 4.2%
0830 Average workweek hours for Apr : Expected 34.9 hrs; Prior 34.9 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Apr : Prior 61.5%
0830 U6 underemployment for Apr : Prior 10.7%
1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Mar : Expected 0.014; Prior 1.4%
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Mar : Expected 0.01; Prior -0.8%
1500 Consumer credit for Mar : Expected 20.00 bln; Prior 27.58 bln
($1= C$1.22)
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))
