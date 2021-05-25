CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on gold boost

May 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as gold prices gained on a weaker U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

Spot gold XAU=rose 0.12% to $1,883.36 per ounce, hovering near a 4-1/2-month high hit last week. GOL/

Softer-than-expected U.S. economic data kept the dollar at the bottom of its recent range, with dovish comments from Fed speakers allaying inflation fears.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.95% at 07:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.08% lower at 19,527.30 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.21% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 0.39%. .N

Steelmaker Algoma Steel is becoming a publicly listed company through a merger agreed with New York-based blank-check firm Legato Merger Corp LEGO.O in a deal that will value the combined company at more than $1 billion.

The government of Canada said it was preparing to deploy a number of healthcare resources for the province of Manitoba that is reeling under a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finning International Inc FTT.TO: BMO cuts target price to C$34 from C$39

Innergex Renewable Energy INE.TO: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$26 from C$30

Gold futures GCc2: $1,883.6; +0.04% GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1: $65.85; -0.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.41; -0.07% O/R

0800 Build permits R number for Apr : Prior 1.760 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Apr : Prior 0.3%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Mar : Prior 0.9%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Mar : Prior 12.2%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Mar : Prior 319.7

1000 Consumer Confidence for May : Expected 119.4; Prior 121.7

1000 New home sales-units for Apr : Expected 0.970 mln; Prior 1.021 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Apr : Prior 20.7%

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for May : Prior 17

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for May : Prior 22

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for May : Prior 16

($1= C$1.20)

