US Markets
LEGO

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on gold boost

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as gold prices gained on a weaker U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

May 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as gold prices gained on a weaker U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

Spot gold XAU=rose 0.12% to $1,883.36 per ounce, hovering near a 4-1/2-month high hit last week. GOL/

Softer-than-expected U.S. economic data kept the dollar at the bottom of its recent range, with dovish comments from Fed speakers allaying inflation fears.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.95% at 07:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.08% lower at 19,527.30 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.21% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 0.39%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Steelmaker Algoma Steel is becoming a publicly listed company through a merger agreed with New York-based blank-check firm Legato Merger Corp LEGO.O in a deal that will value the combined company at more than $1 billion.

The government of Canada said it was preparing to deploy a number of healthcare resources for the province of Manitoba that is reeling under a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Finning International Inc FTT.TO: BMO cuts target price to C$34 from C$39

Innergex Renewable Energy INE.TO: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$26 from C$30

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,883.6; +0.04% GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1: $65.85; -0.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.41; -0.07% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0800 Build permits R number for Apr : Prior 1.760 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Apr : Prior 0.3%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Mar : Prior 0.9%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Mar : Prior 12.2%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Mar : Prior 319.7

1000 Consumer Confidence for May : Expected 119.4; Prior 121.7

1000 New home sales-units for Apr : Expected 0.970 mln; Prior 1.021 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Apr : Prior 20.7%

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for May : Prior 17

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for May : Prior 22

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for May : Prior 16

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.20)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEGO

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular