CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on gains in precious metals

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by a rise in prices of precious metals on a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at Jackson Hole later this week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 6:19 a.m. ET (10:19 GMT).

The benchmark index .GSPTSE hovered near two-month lows in the previous session as a drop in oil prices pressured energy shares, and rising bond yields weighed on dividend-paying stocks. .TO

Gold prices staged a comeback above the key $1,900 level on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar backtracked in the run-up to the central bankers' meeting later this week that could offer clues to the path of future interest rate hikes. GOL/

Limiting gains, oil prices were little changed as investors stayed sour on the economic prospects and demand from the world's top crude importer, China. O/R

Across the border, U.S. futures advanced as optimism around a keenly-awaited earnings report from Nvidia kept megacap growth stocks on solid footing, while a slide in the 10-year government bond yield also boosted equities. .N

Investors will keep a close eye on comments from various Fed officials through the week to Friday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook before the 2023 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium that begins on Aug. 24.

Canada's big bank results this week are expected to bring forth challenges faced by lenders in setting aside more funds for bad loans in a tough economy that has also led to a slowdown in deal-making and forced borrowers to rethink about fresh mortgages.

COMMODITIES AT 6:19 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,904.5; +0.5% GOLD/

US crude CLc1: $80.68; -0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.18; -0.3% O/R

($1= C$1.3525)

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.