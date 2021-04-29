CANADA STOCKS- TSX futures rise on firmer oil prices, Fed's dovish stance

April 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as oil prices rose on bullish forecasts of recovering demand, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance supported demand for risk assets globally.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday showed optimism about domestic economic recovery, but said it was too early to consider rolling back its emergency support with so many workers still left jobless by the pandemic.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:27 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.95% higher at 19,356.95 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 132 points, or 0.39% at 07:27 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 28 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 144.5 points, or 1.04%. .N

Ontario will introduce three paid sick days for all workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as hospitals struggle through a third wave of infections largely driven by coronavirus variants passed through workplaces.

Struggling Canadian tour operator Transat AT TRZ.TO is very close to reaching a financial aid deal with the federal government involving a loan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Autocanada Inc ACQ.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$48 from C$41

CGI Inc GIBa.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$110 from C$105.50

Gold futures GCc2: $1,776; +0.1%GOL/

US crude CLc1: $64.7; +1.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.16; +1.3%O/R

0830 GDP advance for Q1: Expected 6.1%; Prior 4.3%

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q1: Expected 2.4%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 549,000; Prior 547,000

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 3.614 mln; Prior 3.674 mln

1000 Pending sales change mm for Mar: Expected 5.0%; Prior -10.6%

