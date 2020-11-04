CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on firmer oil prices

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil prices firmed, although gains were capped by uncertainty over who will win the U.S. presidential election.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 2.74%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 2.66%

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.5% higher at 15,939.15 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 2.4%.

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, CGC.N said on Tuesday it would move its U.S. stock listing to the Nasdaq, following rival Aphria Inc APHA.TO, APHA.O in favoring the exchange's "cost-effectiveness".

Goeasy Ltd GSY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$93 from C$77

Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$111 from C$108

Wajax Corp WJX.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$17 from C$15

Gold futures GCc2: $1,901.7; -0.46% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $38.66; +2.66% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.8; +2.74% O/R

0815 ADP national employment for Oct: Expected 650,000; Prior 749,000

0830 International trade for Sep: Expected -$63.8 bln; Prior -$67.1 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Sep: Prior -79.37 bln

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Oct: Prior 55.5

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Oct: Prior 56.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 57.5; Prior 57.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Oct: Expected 62.0; Prior 63.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct: Prior 51.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct: Prior 61.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Oct: Prior 59.0

