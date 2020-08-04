CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on firmer gold prices

August 04 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, supported by firmer gold prices as worries over mounting coronavirus cases across the world boosted demand for the safe haven asset.

Gold prices gained 0.3%, indicating investors' appetite for the yellow metal amid an uncertain market phase. GOL/

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Investors will be watching out Canada's manufacturing sales data for July, which is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

On Friday, Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.79% lower at 16,169.2.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.18%. .N

Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.TO has agreed to pay $45 million, and three of former top executives also agreed to penalties, to settle charges of improper revenue recognition and misleading disclosures in U.S. regulatory filings, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday

Air Canada AC.TO: Atb Capital cuts target price to C$31 from C$37

Dundee Precious Metals Inc DPM.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$12.50 from C$10.50

Pembina Pipeline PPL.TO: Jefferies initiates coverage of the stock with "hold" and a price target of C$34

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1975.4; +0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.41; -1.46% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.51; -1.45% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Jul: Prior 806.0

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Jul: Prior 39.5

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Jun: Prior 9.2%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Jun: Prior 7.3%

1000 Factory orders mm for Jun: Expected 5.0%; Prior 8.0%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Jun: Prior 3.3%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Jun: Prior 3.3%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Jun: Prior 2.6%

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

