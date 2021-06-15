CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on firmer crude prices

June 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by higher crude prices, as investors eye this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for cues on the tapering of its monetary policy.

Brent Crude LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 both gained nearly 0.7%, holding near multi-year highs, on optimism that demand will recover rapidly in the second half of this year. O/R

The Fed kicks off its two-day meeting on Tuesday, and officials faced with ongoing tension between their two main goals, as inflation rises faster than expected even with millions of Americans still unemployed more than a year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.096% higher at 20,157.65 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.13%. .N

U.S. and Canadian officials are set to meet Tuesday to discuss how to eventually lift pandemic-related border restrictions between the two countries, but no immediate action is expected, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$139 from C$136

Finning International Inc FTT.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$44 from C$41

Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: ATB Capital Markets cuts to "underperform" from "sector perform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1865; +0.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.42; +0.75% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $73.46; +0.82% O/R

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Jun: Expected 22.60; Prior 24.30

0830 PPI Machine Manuf'Ing for May: Prior 145.4

0830 PPI final demand mm for May: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.6%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for May: Expected 4.8%; Prior 4.1%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for May: Prior 4.6%

0830 Retail sales mm for May: Expected -0.7%; Prior 0.0%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for May: Prior -0.8%

0830 Retail control for May: Expected -0.6%; Prior -1.5%

0830 Retail sales YoY for May: Prior 51.22%

0915 Industrial production mm for May: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.7%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for May: Expected 75.1%; Prior 74.9%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for May: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.4%

0915 Industrial production YoY for May: Prior 16.49%

1000 Business inventories mm for Apr: Expected -0.1%; Prior 0.3%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Apr: Prior 0.5%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Jun: Expected 83; Prior 83

