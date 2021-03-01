CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on firmer commodities, recovery optimism

March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Monday, tracking gains in commodities, while sentiment was further lifted by optimism around an economic recovery led by coronavirus vaccines and a U.S. stimulus package.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures both climbed 0.98%, while spot gold XAU= rose 0.64%. GOL/O/R

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.68% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data of Purchasing Managers' Index for February is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower at 18,114.48 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.89% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.98% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.23%.

Canada's CAE Inc CAE.TO is nearing a deal to buy L3Harris Technologies Inc's LHX.N military training division for $1.05 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd AAV.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.5.

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral".

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$35 from C$24.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1739.9; +0.64% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $62.12; +0.99% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.07; +0.98% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Feb: Prior 58.5

1000 Construction spending mm for Jan: Expected 0.8%; Prior 1.0%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Feb: Expected 58.8; Prior 58.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Feb: Prior 82.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Feb: Prior 52.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Feb: Prior 61.1

($1= C$1.27)

