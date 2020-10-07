US Markets
TFII

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on firmer bullion prices

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by firmer bullion prices as worries about a halt in U.S. fiscal stimulus talks faded and bolstered the yellow metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by firmer bullion prices as worries about a halt in U.S. fiscal stimulus talks faded and bolstered the yellow metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold XAU= rose 1% to $1,895.46 per ounce, bouncing back from a near 2% drop in previous session.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.81% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index data for September is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.06% lower at 16,236.13 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.68% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.63% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.53%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Autocanada Inc ACQ.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$22 from C$18

TFI International Inc TFII.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$68 from C$66

Valens Company Inc VLNS.TO: ATB Capital Markets cuts PT to C$5.30 from C$6.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1885.3; -1.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.57; -2.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.68; -2.27% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1300 Overall Comprehensive Risk for Q4: Prior 8.46

1500 Consumer credit for Aug: Expected 14.00 bln; Prior 12.25 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TFII

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular