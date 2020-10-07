CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on firmer bullion prices

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by firmer bullion prices as worries about a halt in U.S. fiscal stimulus talks faded and bolstered the yellow metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold XAU= rose 1% to $1,895.46 per ounce, bouncing back from a near 2% drop in previous session.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.81% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index data for September is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.06% lower at 16,236.13 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.68% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.63% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.53%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Autocanada Inc ACQ.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$22 from C$18

TFI International Inc TFII.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$68 from C$66

Valens Company Inc VLNS.TO: ATB Capital Markets cuts PT to C$5.30 from C$6.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1885.3; -1.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.57; -2.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.68; -2.27% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1300 Overall Comprehensive Risk for Q4: Prior 8.46

1500 Consumer credit for Aug: Expected 14.00 bln; Prior 12.25 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

