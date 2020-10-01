CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on firmer bullion prices

US Markets
Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday on the back of higher gold prices, with signs of further U.S. stimulus measures supporting global sentiment.

Gold prices advanced 0.6%, nearing the $1,900 mark, partly helped by a weaker dollar. GOL/

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Investors will be watching out for Canada's September manufacturing activity data, which is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.56% lower at 16,121.38 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.81% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.89% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.36%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"

Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$28 from C$18

Parkland Corp PKI.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises price target to C$44 from C$42

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1897.5; +0.31% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.63; -1.47% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.75; -1.3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Sep: Prior 115,762

0830 Personal income mm for Aug: Expected -2.4%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Aug: Prior 1.6%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Aug: Expected 0.8%; Prior 1.9%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Aug: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Aug: Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.3%

0830 PCE price index mm for Aug: Prior 0.3%

0830 PCE price index yy for Aug: Prior 1.0%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 850,000; Prior 870,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 878,250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 12.225 mln; Prior 12.580 mln

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Sep: Prior 53.5

1000 Construction spending mm for Aug: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.1%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 56.3; Prior 56.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Sep: Expected 58.6; Prior 59.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep: Prior 46.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep: Prior 67.6

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Aug: Prior 2.0%

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Aditya Soni)

