CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on firmer bullion prices

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday on the back of higher gold prices, with signs of further U.S. stimulus measures supporting global sentiment.

Gold prices advanced 0.6%, nearing the $1,900 mark, partly helped by a weaker dollar. GOL/

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Investors will be watching out for Canada's September manufacturing activity data, which is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.56% lower at 16,121.38 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.81% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.89% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.36%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"

Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$28 from C$18

Parkland Corp PKI.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises price target to C$44 from C$42

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1897.5; +0.31% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.63; -1.47% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.75; -1.3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Sep: Prior 115,762

0830 Personal income mm for Aug: Expected -2.4%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Aug: Prior 1.6%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Aug: Expected 0.8%; Prior 1.9%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Aug: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Aug: Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.3%

0830 PCE price index mm for Aug: Prior 0.3%

0830 PCE price index yy for Aug: Prior 1.0%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 850,000; Prior 870,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 878,250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 12.225 mln; Prior 12.580 mln

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Sep: Prior 53.5

1000 Construction spending mm for Aug: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.1%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 56.3; Prior 56.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Sep: Expected 58.6; Prior 59.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep: Prior 46.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep: Prior 67.6

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Aug: Prior 2.0%

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

