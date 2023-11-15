CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on Fed policy peak hopes, economic data on tap

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index climbed on Wednesday as benign U.S. inflation data amplified investor hopes of interest rates having peaked, with higher metal prices also boosting sentiment.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:06 a.m. ET (12:06 GMT).

Gold prices rose to a more than one-week high as U.S. dollar and Treasury yields weakened on bets that the Fed might cut interest rates sooner than previously thought.

Copper prices touched a near-six week high following positive industrial production data from top consumer China.

Canada's main stock index .GSPTSEscaled a near eight-week high on Tuesday following softer-than-expected consumer prices data, while the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC posted their biggest daily percentage gains since April 27.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to fresh gains on Wall Street..N

Investors will sift through U.S. producer prices and retail sales data for October, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET, for clues to further inflation trends.

Canada's manufacturing sales data for September, due at the same time, will also be on the watch list.

Traders have priced in a 95% chance the Fed will keep rates steady in December, as per CME Group's Fedwatch tool, with the first-rate cut expected in May 2024.

On the company news front, Canadian food and pharmacy retailer LoblawL.TO reported a 5% increase in third-quarter revenue, aided by a strong demand for drugs as well as discounted groceries at its stores.

