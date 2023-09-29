CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on commodity surge; economic data in focus

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index moved higher on Friday, supported by a rise in prices of most commodities, while investors remained cautious ahead of the release of domestic GDP data and a key U.S. inflation report.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:20 a.m. ET (11:20 GMT).

The benchmark index is set to log its first quarterly decline in a year. It is expected to clock its worst month since May as rising yields, sticky inflation, and continued economic uncertainty dampened investor sentiment.

Energy and materials stocks will be in focus as oil prices gained 2% for the week, and most metals rose in early trade. MET/LGOL/O/R

Canada's GDP data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show economic growth slowed to 0.1% in July from 0.2% in June.

Investors will also monitor the U.S. central bank's preferred inflation metric - the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is seen increasing 0.5% in August against a 0.2% gain in July.

Markets have been jittery about the prospects of a U.S. government shutdown as the Democratic-led Senate forged ahead on Thursday with a bipartisan stopgap while the House began voting on partisan Republican spending bills.

U.S. futures rose on Friday as Treasury yields eased from multi-year highs and powered gains in megacap stocks. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Thursday up 154.76 points, or 0.8%, at 19,590.74, rebounding from three-month lows as bond yields eased. .TO

COMMODITIES AT 7:20 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,877.3; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $92.67; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $96.23; +0.9% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.3422)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.