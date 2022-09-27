CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on commodity gains

Sept 27(Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index pointed to a slight recovery on Tuesday from a five-day selloff that was triggered by mounting worries about a global economic downturn.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 07:06 a.m. ET, a day after TSX sank to its lowest level in 18 months. .TO

Oil prices LCOc1, CLc1 gained more than 1.5%, supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and a slight softening in the U.S. dollar. O/R

Gold prices XAU= jumped nearly 1% as the dollar slipped, although expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve kept the metal closer to a 2-1/2-year trough. GOL/

The TSX has lost 5.2% so far this month and is headed for a second straight month of decline as worries about the economic impact of central bank tightening overshadowed domestic data showing an easing of inflation pressures

Bank of Canada Governor said on Monday that the central bank must hike interest rates to slow spending and give the economy time to catch up. The central bank has lifted rates by 300 basis points in just six months, with traders pricing in a another 50 bps hike next month.

Looking ahead this week, GDP data for the month of July will come in on Thursday.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 257 points, or 0.88% at 12:06 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 40.75 points, or 1.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 148 points, or 1.31%. .N

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Durable goods for Aug: Expected -0.4%; Prior -0.1%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Aug: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jul: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jul: Expected 17.0%; Prior 18.6%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Sep: Expected 104.5; Prior 103.2

1000 New home sales-units for Aug: Expected 0.500 mln; Prior 0.511 mln

($1 = C$1.37)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.