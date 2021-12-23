CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on commodity boost, easing Omicron fears

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures tracked an upbeat mood in global markets on Thursday, boosted by hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant might be less severe than feared, with stronger commodity prices underpinning sentiment further.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday.

Gold prices edged higher, while oil prices inched higher as signs the worst effects of the Omicron coronavirus variant might be fairly containable. GOL/O/R

Canada's gross domestic product data is scheduled for release at 08:30 a.m. ET and it is expected to have jumped 0.8% in October, after rising 0.1% in September.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher at 21,070.05 on Wednesday, a day after reporting its biggest gain since February. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 96 points, or 0.27% at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12.25 points, or 0.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 30 points, or 0.19%. .N

Canada will temporarily expand support programs to help people and businesses hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Ottawa said on Wednesday, warning people that worse was to come as the virus spreads.

Gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO, AEM.N said on Wednesday it is sending workers from three of its Canadian operations back home for at least three weeks amid rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Blackberry Ltd BB.N: CIBC cuts target price to $9 from $10

CASCADES INC CAS.TO: TD SECURITIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY

Gold futures GCc2: $1805.2; +0.21% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $72.99; +0.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.59; +0.39% O/R

0800 Build permits number for Nov : Prior 1.712 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Nov : Prior 3.6%

0830 Personal income mm for Nov : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Nov : Prior 0.7%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Nov : Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Nov : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Nov : Expected 4.5%; Prior 4.1%

0830 PCE price index mm for Nov : Prior 0.6%

0830 PCE price index yy for Nov : Prior 5.0%

0830 Durable goods for Nov : Expected 1.6%; Prior -0.4%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Nov : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Nov : Prior 0.8%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Nov : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.7%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 205,000; Prior 206,000

0830 Jiobless claim 4week average : Prior 203,750

0830 Cont jobless claim : Expected 1.820 mln; Prior 1.845 mln

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Dec : Expected 70.4; Prior 70.4

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Dec : Prior 74.6

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Dec : Prior 67.8

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Dec : Prior 4.9%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Dec : Prior 3.0%

1000 New home sales-units for Nov : Expected 0.770 mln; Prior 0.745 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Nov : Prior 0.4%

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Nov : Prior 4.2%

($1= C$1.28)

