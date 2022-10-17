CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on commodities boost

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resource-heavy main stock index climbed on Monday, buoyed by an uptick in gold and crude prices.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.2% at 6:32 a.m. ET, alongside gains in U.S. stock index futures. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE declined 1.4% last week amid growing fears that higher interest rates and surging inflation would hurt corporate earnings.

Oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 edged higher on Monday as optimism from China sticking to its loose monetary policy was countered by recession fears, while a pullback in the U.S. dollar lifted gold XAU= prices. O/RMET/L

China is the world's largest importer of crude oil.

The energy sector accounts for nearly 20% of the TSX while basic materials, which includes miners, holds nearly 11%.

The Bank of Canada is expected to continue its rate hike spree, with traders pricing in a 76.8% chance of a 50 bps hike next week.

Meanwhile, CACEIS, the asset servicing business owned by French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and Spanish bank Santander SAN.MC, has struck a preliminary deal to buy the European asset servicing business of RBC Investor Services RY.TO.

($1 = 1.3810 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

