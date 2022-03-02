CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices spike on supply fears

March 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday after oil prices spiked on rising supply concerns amid an intensifying Russian assault on Ukraine, while investors awaited Bank of Canada's rate decision due later in the day.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices surged as supply disruption fears mounted following hefty sanctions on Russian banks as Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centers in Ukraine that its invasion force has so far failed to tame. O/R

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is poised to hike its key overnight interest rate for the first time in three years on Wednesday, kicking off a string of increases geared at curbing hot inflation.

All 25 analysts polled by Reuters expect Canada's central bank to increase rates to 0.50% from the current record low 0.25% when the decision is made public at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).

Investors also awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony later today for clues on interest rates amid rising inflation and growth concerns.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower at 21,004.51 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 201 points, or 0.61% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 26.25 points, or 0.6%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 95.5 points, or 0.68%. .N

Canada ratcheted up pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine by shutting ports to Russian-owned ships and saying that holdings of all Russian oligarchs and companies in the country were under review.

Canada's house prices will keep rising at a robust pace this year, despite several rate hikes expected from the central bank, according to a Reuters poll, which also showed the likelihood of a significant correction was low.

