CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices recover

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Thursday, as oil prices steadied despite a build in U.S. gasoline stockpiles that could threaten fuel demand recovery amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.84%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 0.77%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.26% lower at 16,230.23 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 slipped 0.18% while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 dipped 0.14%.

Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO will buy a majority stake in alternative credit investment manager Crescent Capital Group LP for up to $338 million, the companies said on Wednesday.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$128 from C$130

Newmont NGT.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$121 from C$125

Toromont Industries Ltd TIH.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$85 from C$73

Gold futures GCc2: $1916.8; -0.46% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.34; +0.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.08; +0.84% O/R

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 860000; Prior 898000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 866250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 9.500 mln; Prior 10.018 mln

1000 Existing home sales for Sep: Expected 6.30 mln; Prior 6.00 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Sep: Expected 5.0%; Prior 2.4%

1000 Leading index change mm for Sep: Expected 0.7%; Prior 1.2%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Prior 18

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Oct: Prior 11

($1= C$1.32)

