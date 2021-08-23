CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices rebound

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday as oil prices recovered from a seven-day losing streak, but gains were capped by concerns around slowing global economic growth.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Crude prices jumped 3%, driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher at 20,339.02 on Friday, but still snapped a four-week winning streak.

Global equities also gained on Monday, even as worries about the Delta variant hampering economic growth persisted. MKTS/GLOB

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.31%..N

Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it would buy shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO that it does not already own in a deal that values the cancer drugs developer at $2.26 billion.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP.N has won enough shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.71 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Airboss of America Corp BOS.TO: TD Securities raises to "buy" from "hold"

Hydro One Ltd H.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$33 from C$32

TC Energy Corp TRP.TO: JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

Gold futures GCc2: $1789.9; +0.48% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $63.94; +2.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.15; +3.02% O/R

0830 National Activity Index for July: Prior 0.09

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for August: Expected 58.3; Prior 59.9

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for August: Expected 62.8; Prior 63.4

0945 Markit Service PMI Flash for August: Expected 59.4; Prior 59.9

1000 Exisiting homes sales for July: Expected 5.81 mln; Prior 5.86 mln

1000 Existing home Sales % change: Prior 1.4%

($1= C$1.27)

