US Markets
PFE

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices rebound

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Futures tracking Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday as oil prices recovered from a seven-day losing streak, but gains were capped by concerns around slowing global economic growth.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday as oil prices recovered from a seven-day losing streak, but gains were capped by concerns around slowing global economic growth.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Crude prices jumped 3%, driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher at 20,339.02 on Friday, but still snapped a four-week winning streak.

Global equities also gained on Monday, even as worries about the Delta variant hampering economic growth persisted. MKTS/GLOB

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.31%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it would buy shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO that it does not already own in a deal that values the cancer drugs developer at $2.26 billion.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP.N has won enough shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.71 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Airboss of America Corp BOS.TO: TD Securities raises to "buy" from "hold"

Hydro One Ltd H.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$33 from C$32

TC Energy Corp TRP.TO: JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1789.9; +0.48% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $63.94; +2.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.15; +3.02% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for July: Prior 0.09

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for August: Expected 58.3; Prior 59.9

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for August: Expected 62.8; Prior 63.4

0945 Markit Service PMI Flash for August: Expected 59.4; Prior 59.9

1000 Exisiting homes sales for July: Expected 5.81 mln; Prior 5.86 mln

1000 Existing home Sales % change: Prior 1.4%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE TRIL BIP H TRP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular