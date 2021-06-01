CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices gain on demand recovery optimism

June 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as oil prices gained on optimism over demand recovery, while investors awaited GDP data for cues about the pace of economic recovery.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.04% to $70.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 advanced 2.68% to $68.1. O/R

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's GDP data for the first-quarter is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.61% lower at 19,730.99 on Monday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.54% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had gained 0.45%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.37%. .N

Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO said Kyrgyzstan units Kumtor Gold Co and Kumtor Operating Co have commenced bankruptcy proceedings in a U.S. court following nationalization of the miner's Kumtor gold mine by the former Soviet republic.

Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO, a cloud-based software maker, has received a buyout offer from a management-led shareholder group worth about C$3.4 billion ($2.8 billion), less than a year after its flotation on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Investors see less risk in Alberta's bonds, brushing aside a recent credit rating downgrade, as surging energy prices boost the outlook for the province's finances and oil sands operators begin to address the sustainable investment trend.

Fortis Inc FTS.TO: BMO cuts target price to C$57 from C$60

Dye & Durham Limited DND.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$50.5 from C$47.5

Gold futures GCc2: $1,906.7; +0.11% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.1; +2.68% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $70.72; +2.04% O/R

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for May: Prior 61.5

1000 Construction spending mm for Apr: Expected 0.6%; prior 0.2%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for May: Expected 60.7; prior 60.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for May: Expected 89.8; prior 89.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for May: Prior 55.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for May: Prior 64.3

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May: Prior 37.30

($1= C$1.20)

