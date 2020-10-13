US Markets
AC

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices gain on China data

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after a long weekend, on higher oil prices which were boosted by positive trade data from China.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after a long weekend, on higher oil prices which were boosted by positive trade data from China.

China's crude oil imports rose 2.1% in September from a month ago as some delayed cargoes finally cleared customs.

That helped Brent crude LCOc1 futures climb 1.63% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rise 1.83%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.17% higher at 16,562.8 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.57% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.63%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Air Canada AC.TO has slashed its price to buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc TRZ.TO, with the deal now worth about C$188.7 million ($143.86 million), down from C$720 million, as COVID-19 weighs on travel demand, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

CCL Industries Inc CCLb.TO: RBC raises target price to C$63 from C$58

MTY Food Group MTY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$49 from C$35

Winpak Ltd WPK.TO: RBC raises target price to C$47 from C$45

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1921.7; -0.14% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.15; +1.83% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.38; +1.63% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 1.8%; Prior 1.7%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Sep: Expected 260.348; Prior 259.918

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Sep: Prior 268.75

0830 CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Sep: Prior 0.3%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Sep: Prior 0.320%

0830 CPI Index SA for Sep: Prior 259.680

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Sep: Prior 0.3%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AC

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular