CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices gain on China data

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after a long weekend, on higher oil prices which were boosted by positive trade data from China.

China's crude oil imports rose 2.1% in September from a month ago as some delayed cargoes finally cleared customs.

That helped Brent crude LCOc1 futures climb 1.63% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rise 1.83%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.17% higher at 16,562.8 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.57% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.63%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Air Canada AC.TO has slashed its price to buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc TRZ.TO, with the deal now worth about C$188.7 million ($143.86 million), down from C$720 million, as COVID-19 weighs on travel demand, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

CCL Industries Inc CCLb.TO: RBC raises target price to C$63 from C$58

MTY Food Group MTY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$49 from C$35

Winpak Ltd WPK.TO: RBC raises target price to C$47 from C$45

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1921.7; -0.14% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.15; +1.83% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.38; +1.63% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 1.8%; Prior 1.7%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Sep: Expected 260.348; Prior 259.918

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Sep: Prior 268.75

0830 CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.3%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Sep: Prior 0.3%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Sep: Prior 0.320%

0830 CPI Index SA for Sep: Prior 259.680

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Sep: Prior 0.3%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

($1= C$1.31)

