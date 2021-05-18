CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

May 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as oil prices gained on optimism of a demand recovery after the reopenings of the U.S. and European economies.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 0.62% at $69.89 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose 0.53% to $66.62. O/R

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.56% higher at 19,474.65 on Monday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.19% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had gained 0.26%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.7%. .N

Canadian drug developer Medicago's plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is enhanced by a GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L treatment, was able to create a strong antibody response in a mid-stage study, the two companies said

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX said it would sell its 50% interest in the proposed Kitimat liquefied natural gas (LNG) development project in Canada, and expect a hit of about $40 million to $60 million in full-year net profit as a result.

Parex Resources Inc PXT.TO: BMO cuts target price to C$30 from C$32

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$89.5 from C$86.5

Major Drilling Group International Inc MDI.TO: RBC raises target price to C$12 from C$9

Gold futures GCc2: $1,869; +0.07% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $66.62; +0.53% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $69.89; +0.62% O/R

0830 Building permits: number for Apr : Expected 1.770 mln; Prior 1.759 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Apr : Prior 2.3%

0830 Housing starts number for Apr : Expected 1.710 mln; Prior 1.739 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Apr : Prior 19.4%

($1= C$1.20)

