CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil prices extend rally on OPEC+ cuts

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with energy shares leading the gains as oil prices strengthened on supply cuts from major oil producers while prospects of demand recovery for fuel also buoyed investor sentiment.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures gained 0.65% and 0.55%, respectively. O/R

Crude has jumped since November as governments kicked off vaccination drives for COVID-19 while putting in place large stimulus packages to boost economic activity, and the world's top producers kept a lid on supply.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's Refinitiv IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) is due at 11:00 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.39% higher at 18,401.20 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.32% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 rose 0.44%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose and the greenback broadly declined.

Retail investor participation at Canadian exchange operator TMX Group Ltd X.TO rose to 45% of total equities trading in January, from 35% a year ago, on the back of the Reddit-driven trading frenzy, its chief executive told Reuters

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$31 from C$20

Absolute Software Corp ABST.TO: BMO raises target price to C$21 from C$18

Firstservice Corp FSV.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to $153 from $128

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,840.5; +0.23% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.68; +0.55% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $61.49; +0.65% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jan: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Expected 1.5%; Prior 1.6%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jan: Expected 261.790; Prior 260.474

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jan: Prior 270.12

0830 CPI mm, SA for Jan: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.4%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Expected 1.5%; Prior 1.4%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jan: Prior 0.1%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Jan: Prior 0.090%

0830 CPI Index SA for Jan: Prior 261.780

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Jan: Prior 254.081

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Dec: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.1%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Dec: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.2%

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Jan: Prior 0.1%

1100 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for Feb: Prior 50.87

1400 Federal budget, for Jan: Expected -$150.00 bln; Prior -$144.00 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.