CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil, gold gain at end of bruising week

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was set to open firmer on Friday on a recovery in crude and gold prices, but the benchmark index was on course for its biggest weekly loss since June.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 06:40 a.m. ET (1040 GMT).

Oil prices rose by more than $2, after a big sell-off earlier in the week, on expectations that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5.

Gold gained as the U.S. dollar retreated from recent peaks, but the precious metal faces a third consecutive weekly loss on fears the Federal Reserve will retain its aggressive rate-hike stance. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended flat on Thursday. .TO

Investors are waiting for the Bank of Canada's policy meeting next week to gauge the path for interest rate increases amid signs the economy could be cooling more quickly than expected. Traders are pricing in an 85% chance of a 75-basis- point rate hike at the meeting.

Canada's statistics agency is scheduled to release data on the country's labor productivity rate in the second quarter later on Friday.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 8 points, or 0.03%, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.75 points, or 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 35 points, or 0.28%. .N

