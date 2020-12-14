CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil gains on vaccine cheer

US Markets
Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as oil prices rose on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine-aided recovery in fuel demand.

Brent Crude LCOc1 rose 1.22% and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 gained 1.1%, as the United States prepared to start immunization on Monday, after its health regulator authorized emergency use of Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine last week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.71% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.34% lower at 17,534.22 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.8%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.75% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.61%.

British insurer Aviva PLC AV.L is selling its Vietnamese business to Canadian insurer ManuLife Financial Corp MFC.TO, it said on Monday, as it pushes ahead with plans to pull out from its non-core markets.

Canada's first COVID-19 inoculations are set to begin as soon as Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived over the weekend, making Canada one of the few Western nations to start vaccinations.

Capstone Mining Corp CS.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$3 from C$2.50

Finning International Inc FTT.TO: TD Securities cuts to "buy" from "action list buy"

Topaz Energy Corp TPZ.TO: TD Securities initiates coverage with "buy" rating and price target of C$17

Gold futures GCc2: $1825.5; -0.86% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $47.08; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $50.58; +1.22% O/R

