CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil gains on COVID-19 vaccine progress

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, driven by higher oil prices as more signs of progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine bolstered hopes of fuel demand recovery.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 1.07%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 0.9% after British drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen. O/R

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher at 17,028.73 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.61% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.34%.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "fantastic news" that data showed that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L with Oxford University could be up to 90% effective and reduce its transmission.

One of the unions on strike at Chile's Candelaria copper mine accepted a 30-month collective agreement from Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO on Friday, the company and the union said

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$104 from C$85

Fission Uranium FCU.TO: Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with "speculative buy" rating

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$26 from C$25

Gold futures GCc2: $1864; -0.45% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42.8; +0.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $45.44; +1.07% O/R

0830 National Activity Index for Oct: Prior 0.27

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Nov: Prior 56.3

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 53; Prior 53.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 55.3; Prior 56.9

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

