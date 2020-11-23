CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil gains on COVID-19 vaccine progress
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, driven by higher oil prices as more signs of progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine bolstered hopes of fuel demand recovery.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 1.07%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 0.9% after British drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen. O/R
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher at 17,028.73 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.61% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.34%.
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "fantastic news" that data showed that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L with Oxford University could be up to 90% effective and reduce its transmission.
One of the unions on strike at Chile's Candelaria copper mine accepted a 30-month collective agreement from Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO on Friday, the company and the union said
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$104 from C$85
Fission Uranium FCU.TO: Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with "speculative buy" rating
Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$26 from C$25
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1864; -0.45% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $42.8; +0.9% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $45.44; +1.07% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Oct: Prior 0.27
0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Nov: Prior 56.3
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 53; Prior 53.4
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 55.3; Prior 56.9
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report .TO
Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA
Canadian markets directory CANADA
($1= C$1.31)
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.