US Markets
BNS

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil climbs on gradual easing of supply curbs

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil prices gained after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to stick to their plan of gradually easing supply curbs through July.

June 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil prices gained after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to stick to their plan of gradually easing supply curbs through July.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 1.24% at $71.13 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose 1.06% to $68.44. O/R

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's building permits data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.24% higher at 19,976.01 on Tuesday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.14% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had gained 0.04%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 fell 0.06%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Even as Canadian businesses prepare to reopen gradually this summer after a year of intermittent lockdowns, banks are wary about the prospects of a fast uptick in credit growth as an economic recovery remains patchy and cautious commercial clients hold on to record amounts of cash hoarded during the pandemic.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Scotiabank BNS.TO: BMO raises target price to C$93 from C$88

Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO: MKM Partners cut target price to C$51 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,896.8; -0.35% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.44; +1.06% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $71.13; +1.24% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for May: Prior 34.9

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for May: Prior 26.1

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.21)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular