CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil climbs on gradual easing of supply curbs

June 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil prices gained after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to stick to their plan of gradually easing supply curbs through July.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 1.24% at $71.13 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose 1.06% to $68.44. O/R

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's building permits data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.24% higher at 19,976.01 on Tuesday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.14% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had gained 0.04%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 fell 0.06%. .N

Even as Canadian businesses prepare to reopen gradually this summer after a year of intermittent lockdowns, banks are wary about the prospects of a fast uptick in credit growth as an economic recovery remains patchy and cautious commercial clients hold on to record amounts of cash hoarded during the pandemic.

Scotiabank BNS.TO: BMO raises target price to C$93 from C$88

Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO: MKM Partners cut target price to C$51 from C$55

Gold futures GCc2: $1,896.8; -0.35% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.44; +1.06% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $71.13; +1.24% O/R

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for May: Prior 34.9

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for May: Prior 26.1

($1= C$1.21)

