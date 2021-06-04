CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as oil climbs ahead of jobs data

June 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as crude oil prices gained, while investors awaited employment data due later in the day to gauge the pace of economic recovery in the country.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 0.22% at $71.47 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose 0.35% to $69.05. O/R

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's employment rate data for May and labor productivity rate for first quarter is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.15% lower at 19,941.39 on Thursday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.12% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had lost 0.02%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.02%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Analysts have raised forecasts on the high-flying commodity-linked Canadian dollar as a proposed infrastructure spending package in the United States bolsters prospects for the global economy, a Reuters poll showed.

A year into the pandemic, Canada's national statistics agency is updating how it measures inflation, using new types of data for the first time as it bets on what lockdown spending shifts will prevail even as life returns more to normal.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$45

Equitable Group Inc EQB.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$157 from C$155

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,871.4; -0.04% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $69.05; +0.35% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $71.47; +0.22% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for May: Expected 650,000; Prior 266,000

0830 Private payrolls for May: Expected 600,000; Prior 218,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for May: Expected 24,000; Prior -18,000

0830 Government payrolls for May: Prior 48,000

0830 Unemployment rate for May: Expected 5.9%; Prior 6.1%

0830 Average earnings mm for May: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.7%

0830 Average earnings yy for May: Expected 1.6%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Average workweek hours for May: Expected 35.0 hrs; Prior 35.0 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for May: Prior 61.7%

0830 U6 underemployment for May: Prior 10.4%

1000 Durables ex-defense, mm for Apr: Prior 0.0%

1000 Durable goods, mm for Apr: Prior -1.3%

1000 Factory orders mm for Apr: Expected -0.2%; Prior 1.1%

1000 Durables ex-transport mm for Apr: Prior 1.0%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air mm for Apr: Prior 2.3%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Apr: Prior 1.7%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.21)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.