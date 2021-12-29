CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as investors shrug off Omicron fears

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher in thin trading on Wednesday, mirroring the mood on Wall Street, as investors shrugged off concerns over rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.05% higher at 21,229.65 on Friday. .TO

Early studies showing the Omicron variant has a lower risk of hospitalization than the Delta have helped traders look past the business disruptions caused by the recent surge in cases.

Earlier this week, U.S. health authorities shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance of 10 days.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 6 points, or 0.02%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.75 points, or 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 32.25 points, or 0.2%. .N

Quebec, the second-most populous Canadian province, has "no choice" but to allow some essential workers to continue working even after testing positive for COVID-19 to prevent staff shortages from impeding its healthcare services, Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1793.8; -0.9% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.57; -0.54% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.69; -0.32% O/R

($1= C$1.28)

