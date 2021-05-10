US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as gold, oil prices gain

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as gold prices gained on low interest rate hopes, while oil prices rose after a cyberattack on a U.S. pipeline operator sparked supply concerns.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.46% at $1,838.4 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,842.91 on Friday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.5% to $1,840. GOL/

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 0.64% at $68.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose 0.54% to $65.25. O/R

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% higher at 19,472.74 on Friday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.29% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had gained 0.07%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.3%. .N

One person was killed in a shooting on Sunday at the main terminal at the international airport in the Canadian city of Vancouver, authorities said.

West Fraser Timber Co WFG.TO: BMO raises target price to $99 from $80

Spin Master Corp TOY.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$45 from C$39

Gold futures GCc2: $1,839.4; +0.45% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.25; +0.54% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.72; +0.64% O/R

1000 Employment Trends for Apr: Prior 102.40

($1= C$1.21)

