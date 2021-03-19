CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as energy, mining shares track firmer commodities

March 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as energy and mining stocks tracked firmer commodities, while investors awaited retails sales data for January.

Oil prices rose by more than $1 after a big sell-off in the previous session as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe triggered fresh lockdowns and dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand. O/R

Bullion was on track for its second straight weekly gain due to a slight retreat in the dollar and as U.S. Treasury yields offered support. GOL/

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.77% lower at 18,836.47 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.65%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's economy is likely to rebound this year as long as COVID-19 is brought under control, but the government should introduce a "fiscal anchor" to ensure credibility in debt management, the IMF said on Thursday.

Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO and some members of Refinitiv's management sold 10.4 million voting shares in London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L for roughly 745 million pounds ($1.04 billion), a joint bookrunner for the deal said on Friday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1735.4; +0.18% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.6; +1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.81; +0.84% O/R

($1= C$1.25)

