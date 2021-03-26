US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as crude prices gain

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by gains in crude prices, while investors awaited budget balance data for January.

March 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by gains in crude prices, while investors awaited budget balance data for January.

Oil prices reversed a sharp sell-off a day earlier to rise about 2% on mounting fears that it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal. O/R

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Budget balance data for January is due at 11:00 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.12% higher at 18,651.10 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.24%..N

Telus Corp T.TO said it would raise C$1.3 billion ($1.03 billion) through an equity offering as the Canadian telecom company boosts investments in broadband connectivity and 5G.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O has delayed the shipment of 590,400 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that were due to arrive in Canada this weekend, the federal procurement minister said.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$148 from C$142

Inovalis REIT INO_u.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$10.75 from C$9.50

Savaria Corp SIS.TO: TD Securities raises price target to C$23 from C$22

Gold futures GCc2: $1726.2; +0.06% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.73; +2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $62.97; +1.66% O/R

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Feb: Prior -84.58 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Feb: Prior 1.3%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Feb: Prior -0.1%

0930 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected -7.3%; Prior 10.0%

0930 Personal consumption real mm for Feb: Prior 2.0%

0930 Consumption, adjusted mm for Feb: Expected -0.7%; Prior 2.4%

0930 Core PCE price index mm for Feb: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.3%

0930 Core PCE price index yy for Feb: Expected 1.5%; Prior 1.5%

0930 PCE price index mm for Feb: Prior 0.3%

0930 PCE price index yy for Feb: Prior 1.5%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Mar: Expected 83.6; Prior 83.0

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Mar: Prior 91.5

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Mar: Prior 77.5

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Mar: Prior 3.1%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Mar: Prior 2.7%

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Feb: Prior 1.9%

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

