CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as commodity prices rebound

July 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index rose on Thursday as oil and metal prices gained following steep losses in the last two sessions on fears of an impending global recession.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Crude prices, that have been sharply hit this week, rose in volatile trade as investors returned their focus to tight supply even as fears of a global recession persisted. O/R

Gold prices edged up as the dollar eased slightly and some investors scooped up bargains, while news of possible stimulus measures in China pushed copper prices up sharply from a 20-month low hit in the previous session. GOL/MET/L

Investors awaited Canada's trade balance data that is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data due after market open.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 0.6% at 18,729.66 on Wednesday, near a 15-month closing low hit on June 23, as energy and material stocks dropped, tracking a weakness in commodity prices. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 118 points, or 0.38%, at 16:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 11.75 points, or 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 48.75 points, or 0.41%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,740.1; 0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $99.03; 0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $101.1; 0.4% O/R

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

