CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as commodity prices gain

June 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as prices of commodities such as gold and oil strengthened, while risk sentiment was also buoyed by U.S. President Joe Biden's bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 8:51 a.m. ET.

Investors are looking towards the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal to extend the U.S. recovery after massive fiscal stimulus helped the country's economy grow at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter. The $1.2 trillion framework includes $579 billion in new spending.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.25% to 20,215.12 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 145 points, or 0.43% at 8:51 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 7 points, or 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 22.5 points, or 0.16%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products.

TD Bank Group TD.TO on Thursday named Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed chief executive of its securities unit and head of wholesale banking, a move some investors interpreted as a sign he will succeed CEO Bharat Masrani.

Confidence among Canadian exporters has surged to its highest level in more than 20 years, amid mounting optimism that a sustained global economic recovery is underway, a survey by Export Development Canada showed on Thursday.

An indigenous group in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Thursday said it had found the unmarked graves of an estimated 751 people at a now-defunct Catholic residential school, just weeks after a similar, smaller discovery rocked the country.

COMMODITIES AT 8:51 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,783.6; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.49; +0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.79; +0.3% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.